News

Report: Xiaomi exploring a potential IPO in Hong Kong with a $50 billion valuation

Report: Xiaomi exploring a potential IPO in Hong Kong with a $50 billion valuation
By , Deputy Editor

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly eyeing up an IPO in 2018 with a valuation of at least $50 billion.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is likely to list in Hong Kong if it goes public. Banks are said to be unsure if the valuation will reach $50 billion, and are highly doubtful it could cross $100 billion as some executives are hoping for.

The IPO could raise up to $5 billion for Xiaomi, which would aid in its continuing expansion into India. The company recently announced that it is looking to invest $1 billion in 100 Indian developers over the next five years.

Making moves

Xiaomi has made several big plays in India throughout 2017. In March, it set a sales record in India after selling one million of its Redmi Note 4s in just 45 days, and opened a second production plant in the country.

Overall, the smartphone manufacturer is looking to hit sales of $14.47 billion by the end of 2017. It is exploring avenues outside of India, including artificial intelligence and internet finance.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Nov 22nd, 2017

Xiaomi plans to invest $1 billion in 100 Indian developers over the next five years

News Jan 13th, 2017

Xiaomi sets $14.47 billion sales goal for 2017 after "make-up year"

News Nov 23rd, 2016

Unity’s Xiaomi deal will offer developers “unparalleled access” to China’s mobile games market

News Nov 2nd, 2016

Unity wants to make publishing mobile games in China easier for developers with Xiaomi partnership

News Oct 31st, 2016

Smartphone maker Xiaomi launches $29 VR headset Mi VR in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.