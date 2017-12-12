Nintendo's Switch clears 10 million units sold nine months after launching

Nintendo has now shipped 10 million units of its Nintendo Switch console worldwide since it first launched in March 2017.

The company had sold 7.63 million units as of September 30th 2017, meaning it has sold an additional 2.37 million units in just under three months.

Nintendo did not reveal how many units it had sold in different regions. It was reported in October 2017 that it had surpassed two million units sold in the US, and 1.5 million in Japan as of September 2017.

The latest unit sales have likely been boosted by the launch of Super Mario Odyssey. The Nintendo-developed platformer sold two million units in its first three days of sale alone, and launched with a new Switch bundle.

Nintendo is currently predicting the Switch will exceed 14 million units sold by the end of its Q3 FY17. It was reported in May 2017 that the company was aiming to manufacture 18 million units by the end of its FY17.