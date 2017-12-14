Cygames gears up for end-of-year Shadowverse World Grand Prix with $120,000 prize pool

CyberAgent-owned developer Cygames is gearing up for the World Grand Prix tournament for its CCG Shadowverse.

The tournament will take place on December 23rd-24th in Tokyo. 24 players from around the world have been invited to take part and compete for a prize pool of $120,000.

Each player is guaranteed $1,000 simply for showing up, with a grand prize of $50,000 going to the overall winner. The majority of players are based in Japan, the home country for the game, but there are competitors from Taiwan, North America, Europe, and Korea also taking part.

Big scenes

The Shadowverse World Grand Prix will be streamed worldwide on nine different streaming platforms. It will be the last Shadowverse tournament of both the year and the current expansion.

CyberAgent ended its FY17 with revenues of $3.28 billion thanks in part to the continued success of Shadowverse. Cygames' other major release, Granblue Fantasy, also contributed heavily to the figure.