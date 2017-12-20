News

Super Mario Odyssey jumps to one million units sold in Japan

By , Deputy Editor

Nintendo's Switch-exclusive Super Mario Odyssey has sold over one million physical copies in Japan since launch.

As reported by Gematsu, total sales for the game have hit 1,055,806 units since it launched on October 27th. This does not include digital sales through the Nintendo eShop.

It was also reported that the Switch itself has sold 2,988,399 units in Japan alone. It sold 230,000 during the week commencing December 11th.

Nintendo previously stated that Super Mario Odyssey had sold two million units in its first three days of sale. 1.1 million units were sold in its first five days of sale in the US alone.

The Switch has managed to sell 10 million units worldwide since it launched in March 2017. It is estimated to have sold 2.37 million units between October and December.

Mario's mobile games have also seen some success. Super Mario Run was the most downloaded game on Google Play, and surpassed 200 million downloads across Android and iOS earlier in 2017.


Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

