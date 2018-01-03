Nexon mergers development studios Ndoors and Nexon Red

Publisher Nexon has merged South Korean PC and mobile development studios Ndoors and Nexon Red.

Ndoors has worked on PC games such as Luminary: Rise of the Goonzu and Atlantica, as well as mobile title Legion of Heroes.

Nexon Red meanwhile has driven much of the company’s mobile game development within the Nexon Group, developing MMORPG AxE and FPS titles Special Soldier and Point Blank: Strike.

The merger will see the teams collaborate on new game development and other operations.

Close collaborators

“Ndoors is a company with extraordinary expertise in game development and our team at Nexon Red has similarly delivered a number of highly popular PC online and mobile games in our more than 10 years in business,” said Nexon Red CEO Kim Dae Hwon.

“I am confident that, by having Nexon Red and Ndoors cooperate with each other in various areas, we will be able to develop even stronger titles, with more efficient and robust live games operations."