News

Nexon mergers development studios Ndoors and Nexon Red

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 3rd, 2018 merger Nexon Not disclosed
Nexon mergers development studios Ndoors and Nexon Red
By , Senior Editor

Publisher Nexon has merged South Korean PC and mobile development studios Ndoors and Nexon Red.

Ndoors has worked on PC games such as Luminary: Rise of the Goonzu and Atlantica, as well as mobile title Legion of Heroes.

Nexon Red meanwhile has driven much of the company’s mobile game development within the Nexon Group, developing MMORPG AxE and FPS titles Special Soldier and Point Blank: Strike.

The merger will see the teams collaborate on new game development and other operations.

Close collaborators

“Ndoors is a company with extraordinary expertise in game development and our team at Nexon Red has similarly delivered a number of highly popular PC online and mobile games in our more than 10 years in business,” said Nexon Red CEO Kim Dae Hwon.

“I am confident that, by having Nexon Red and Ndoors cooperate with each other in various areas, we will be able to develop even stronger titles, with more efficient and robust live games operations."


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Nov 10th, 2017

FIFA Online 3 M and Dark Avenger 3 boost Nexon's revenues to $532.9 million

News Aug 11th, 2017

Nexon revenues grow to $431.7 million due to continued success of Heroes of Incredible Tales

News May 10th, 2017

Nexon partners with South Korean developer Weredsoft to publish Project D globally

News Nov 24th, 2017

Nexon soft-launches card-based PvP game MapleStory Blitz

News Nov 10th, 2017

Nexon acquires Choices mobile games developer Pixelberry Studios

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.