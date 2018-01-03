Nintendo aims high and forecasts 20 million Switch sales in 2018 fiscal year

Nintendo is forecasting sales of more than 20 million Switch consoles in the 2018 fiscal year, according to the company’s President Tatsumi Kimishima.

An an interview published by the Kyoto Shimbun daily newspaper, as translated by Wccftech, Kimishima said the Nintendo Switch’s market performance had exceeded expectations after selling over 10 million units so far this fiscal year.

Now the company is eyeing up an even more successful year and it intends to launch software that “enables new ways of playing”.

Hot seller

Should Nintendo manage to sell 20 million Switch consoles in the next fiscal year, it would bring total sales up to around 37 million units.

Whether Nintendo can maintain the early Switch momentum remains to be seen however. It has already launched blockbuster titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2, leaving its potentially slate looking a little more sparse for 2018.

Titles known to be in the works include those based on the Pokemon, Kirby and Yoshi IP, as well as Metroid Prime 4.