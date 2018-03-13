News

Alibaba backs non-violent video games at the Olympics

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Chinese tech giant and Olympic Games sponsor Alibaba has said that it is all for esports appearing at the global clash of the sporting titans, so long as they're not violent.

That's according to Bloomberg, which reports that CEO of the firm's AliSports division Zhang Dazhong says that it is pushing for non-violent games such as sports and racing titles to be at the Olympics.

Too violent?

The focus on a lack of violence excludes many of the world's biggest competitive games from the market, such as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, CS:GO, League of Legends and Overwatch.

Though, given the scrutiny that video games are under from all corners of the globe right now, having a number of non-violent titles in one of the most-watched sporting events in any given year, this could actually be a PR blessing for the global games market.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.

Tags:
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is the editor of PCGamesInsider.biz and launched the site in August 2017.

Prior to this, he worked for more than three years at UK games trade publication MCV, holding the role of deputy editor. He also worked on London Games Festival 2017 as content editor for marketing and events. Furthermore, his work has appeared in Eurogamer, Kotaku, Esquire UK, The Observer and Develop.

