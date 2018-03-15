Outsourcing specialist Virtuos eyes acquisitions after raising $15 million

Development outsourcing specialist Virtuos has raised $15 million in funding.

Virtuos’ funding drive was led by a new VR partnership of French investment holding firm Enthéos and Hong-Kong-based Leitmotiv Private Equity called 3D Capital Partners.

Through the investment the studio is eyeing up a string of acquisitions to expand its operations. It also aims to grow its existing teams in moves that will see the company double in size over the next three years.

On top of things

Virtuos is also in the midst of establishing a new research and development centre in partnership with Singapore's Economic Development Board to keep on top of computer graphic, rendering and production techniques. This will be the company's new HQ, having previously been based in Shanghai.

The development studio is a regular in the mobile scene and has worked with such companies like Warner Brothers and 2K Games on titles XCOM Enemy Unknown on iOS and Injustice: Gods Among Us on Android.

“The video game development industry is maturing and so is Virtuos,” said Virtuos CEO Gilles Langourieux.

"The company's new structure, expanded funding, and R&D centre in Singapore will ensure that we stay at the forefront of game technology innovation and continue to be the ideal partner for studios that are developing blockbuster games."