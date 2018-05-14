News

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help bump Square Enix to profits of $348 million

By , Staff Writer

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest helped Square Enix grow profits 22 per cent year-on-year to $348 million for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31st 2018.

Revenues, however, took a slight knock and decreased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to $2 billion.

Square Enix’s Digital Entertainment segment, which includes its mobile games, also saw revenues dip and took in $1.7 billion for the fiscal year, which was a decrease of 3.8 per cent. Profits, although, rose 30.4 per cent year-on-year to $396 million.

The usual suspects

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Hoshi no Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest Monsters Super Light, and Kingdom Hearts Union X were given nods again from Square Enix for strong global performances. According to the company, the collection of titles saw an increase of royalty income which pushed both revenues and profits.

Square Enix is yet to mention Dragon Quest Rivals in its financial reports, despite the game netting seven million downloads within its first five days of release in Japan back in November 2017.

Iain Harris
Staff Writer

