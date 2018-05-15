News

Lineage M spikes NCSoft profits up 570% year-on-year to $189m

Lineage M spikes NCSoft profits up 570% year-on-year to $189m
By , Senior Editor

Hit PC-to-mobile port Lineage M has driven NCSoft's profits for Q1 2018 to $189 million.

That figure is up 570 per cent year-on-year and eight per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue was up 98 per cent year-on-year to $441 million, though was down 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

While Lineage M continues has driven the company’s revenue skywards these figures are down from the Q3 2017 high of $675m in revenue and profits of $304 million.

For the three months ending March 31st 2018, total mobile sales declined 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $245 million.

Lineage IP powers revenue

Sales in the South Korean market were responsible for the majority of NCSoft’s revenue in the quarter. This was followed by royalty sales received from titles like Netmarble’s Lineage 2: Revolution, with revenue from royalties increasing 41 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 33 per cent year-on-year to $78 million.

The Lineage IP’s move to mobile has proven highly lucrative for NCSoft. Lineave M is thought to have generated more than $233 million in revenue during its first month of release, while Lineage 2: Revolution continues to make millions of dollars.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 18th, 2018

Mobile revenues up 66% as Ubisoft posts total sales of $2 billion for the financial year

News May 17th, 2018

Record revenues for Angry Birds 2 boost Rovio profits

News May 17th, 2018

Monster Strike publisher Mixi plots $900m investment in biz dev and M&A over next five years

News May 15th, 2018

GungHo’s sales and profits continue to fall amidst Puzzle & Dragons decline

News May 11th, 2018

Netmarble revenue and profits tumble year-on-year as sales slow

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.