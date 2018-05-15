Lineage M spikes NCSoft profits up 570% year-on-year to $189m

Hit PC-to-mobile port Lineage M has driven NCSoft's profits for Q1 2018 to $189 million.

That figure is up 570 per cent year-on-year and eight per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue was up 98 per cent year-on-year to $441 million, though was down 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

While Lineage M continues has driven the company’s revenue skywards these figures are down from the Q3 2017 high of $675m in revenue and profits of $304 million.

For the three months ending March 31st 2018, total mobile sales declined 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $245 million.

Lineage IP powers revenue

Sales in the South Korean market were responsible for the majority of NCSoft’s revenue in the quarter. This was followed by royalty sales received from titles like Netmarble’s Lineage 2: Revolution, with revenue from royalties increasing 41 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 33 per cent year-on-year to $78 million.

The Lineage IP’s move to mobile has proven highly lucrative for NCSoft. Lineave M is thought to have generated more than $233 million in revenue during its first month of release, while Lineage 2: Revolution continues to make millions of dollars.

