Monster Strike publisher Mixi plots $900m investment in biz dev and M&A over next five years

By , Senior Editor

Mixi is planning an ambitious $100 million investment in its digital entertainment (games) arm as is it looks to expand the Monster Strike IP further while also investing in new IP.

Monster Strike, which has now surpassed 45 million users, generates by far the largest percentage of the company’s overall revenue. But while still a highly lucrative title, it has been in decline for a while now.

So the Japanese publisher is looking to invest significantly in making the most out of its hit IP in Japan, while also searching for the next big thing.

Its overall plan is to invest some $900 million in business development and M&A activity over the next five years in order to “build a new pillar for the business”.

Falling revenue

For the year ending March 31st 2018, sales for Mixi failed to meet forecasts, falling 8.7 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion.

Following a strong Q4 compared to previous quarters throughout FY2018, profits actually came in higher than expected however at $378 million for the year.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

