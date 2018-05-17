News

NetEase profits tumble 20% in Q1 as Onmyoji and New Ghost lose traction

NetEase profits tumble 20% in Q1 as Onmyoji and New Ghost lose traction
By , Senior Editor

NetEase’s gross profits tumbled by 20 per cent $949 million year-on-year for the three months ending March 31st 2018.

The Chinese publisher attributed decreased revenue from mobile games such as Onmyoji and New Ghost as the main reason for the drop.

Battle royale boost

It claimed however that increased revenue from battle royale hit Knives Out and new release Chu Liu Xiang helped offset the losses.

Indeed NetEase’s string of battle royale games such as Knives Out and Rules of Survival, as well as Terminator 2: Judgement Day, have proven lucrative ventures for the publisher.

Revenues for NetEase’s online games services arm, which includes mobile, also fell by 18.4 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Overall revenue from NetEase came in at $2.3 billion for the quarter, up 3.9 per cent.

“We continue to dominate China's MMORPG market with our new chart-topping title, Chu Liu Xiang, which modernised MMOPRG gameplay," said NetEase CEO William Ding.

"Our strategy to introduce games in non-MMORPG genres is also beginning to bear fruit. Monetisation for Knives Out and Terminator 2 is ramping up smoothly, and Identity V, our very first ABA game, attracted a huge fan base immediately following its launch in April.

"We are committed to executing on our game diversification strategy, and we are becoming more adept at reaching non-MMORPG users. As we work to expand our award-winning portfolio of online games, we expect our marketing costs will normalise going forward, compared with our marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2018.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2018

NetEase’s PUBG-like Knives Out reaps $24 million in February thanks to unexpected success in Japan

Job News May 4th, 2018

NetEase recruits Battle Royale film scriptwriter for Knives Out

News Aug 10th, 2017

NetEase clears $2 billion in revenues as Onmyoji gets off to a strong start in South Korea

News Nov 11th, 2016

NetEase hits $1.38 billion in sales as Fantasy Westward Journey continues to deliver

News Oct 27th, 2016

Tencent and NetEase CEOs in top five of Forbes' China Rich List with combined worth of $39.7 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.