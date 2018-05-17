Street Fighter characters touch down in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars

Nway’s Power Rangers: Legacy Wars has welcomed a host of characters from Street Fighter in a new crossover event.

Popular characters Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Akuma joined the fight on May 16th and came equipped with their renowned special moves, from Ryu’s Hadouken to Guile’s Sonic Boom.

Cammy will join the fight on June 1st and M.Bison will be available June 15th, with their movesets to be confirmed closer to the time.

Each of the new characters can be used for free while playing the limited time challenges but will set players back $4.99 for a permanent purchase.

Additionally, they can be obtained by opening in-game Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

HADOUKEN

“This incredible Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover shows how the competitive mobile gaming scene is thriving and attracting massive confidence from legendary video game companies and their passionate fanbases,” said Nway CEO Taehoon Kim.

“Seeing Street Fighter characters duking it out with Power Rangers is truly new and magical. It’s never been done before and now we are making it happen in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, proving the rising trend of competitive mobile gaming in the West."

Capcom executive producer Yoshinori Ono added: "The collaboration between Power Rangers and Street Fighter feels like a dream to me.

“I can't contain my excitement just thinking about the idea of our Street Fighter characters moving about in that world.”

