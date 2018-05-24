News

New PlayStation chief sees future in portable games for Sony

New PlayStation chief sees future in portable games for Sony
By , Staff Writer

Sony's new PlayStation chief John Kodera has been talking up the future of portable games and the company's role in it.

As reported by Bloomberg, Kodera said that portable games should be viewed as an essential part of the PlayStation ecosystem, with Sony in the midst of carrying out various experiments in the field.

He even went so far as to hint that the company’s next entry into the console market would be tightly integrated with portable devices. Any further details though seem far off as Sony believes it’s “not yet the right stage to discuss specific hardware plans”.

“In my opinion, rather than separating portable gaming from consoles, it’s necessary to continue thinking of it (portable gaming) as one method to deliver more gaming experiences and exploring what our customers want from portable,” said Kodera.

“We want to think about many options.”

But he said

The comments are somewhat of a 180 as previous PlayStation CEO Andrew House, who stepped down in October 2017, had previously stated that the company would not be taking on Nintendo's Switch as the handheld market showed “limited potential”.

News of Sony’s plans for new portable hardware come as it ends the manufacture of physical game cards for the PS Vita in all regions but Japan.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News May 18th, 2018

Sony to cease production of physical PlayStation Vita Games, except in Japan

News May 3rd, 2018

Fate/ Grand Order helps launch Sony Music’s revenue to $7 billion in FY17

News Feb 26th, 2018

Sony unveils Xperia XZ2 phone with built-in rumble and 4K HDR filming

News Feb 2nd, 2018

Fate/Grand Order helps push Sony Music revenues to $1.98 billion

News Feb 2nd, 2018

Sony CEO Kaz Hirai stepping down after six years as head of the company

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.