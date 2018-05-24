New PlayStation chief sees future in portable games for Sony

Sony's new PlayStation chief John Kodera has been talking up the future of portable games and the company's role in it.

As reported by Bloomberg, Kodera said that portable games should be viewed as an essential part of the PlayStation ecosystem, with Sony in the midst of carrying out various experiments in the field.

He even went so far as to hint that the company’s next entry into the console market would be tightly integrated with portable devices. Any further details though seem far off as Sony believes it’s “not yet the right stage to discuss specific hardware plans”.

“In my opinion, rather than separating portable gaming from consoles, it’s necessary to continue thinking of it (portable gaming) as one method to deliver more gaming experiences and exploring what our customers want from portable,” said Kodera.

“We want to think about many options.”

The comments are somewhat of a 180 as previous PlayStation CEO Andrew House, who stepped down in October 2017, had previously stated that the company would not be taking on Nintendo's Switch as the handheld market showed “limited potential”.

News of Sony’s plans for new portable hardware come as it ends the manufacture of physical game cards for the PS Vita in all regions but Japan.

