News

Canada’s Throwback Entertainment inks co-development deal with South Korea’s Leanup

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 25th, 2018 partnership Not disclosed
Canada’s Throwback Entertainment inks co-development deal with South Korea’s Leanup
By , Senior Editor

Canadian developer Throwback Entertainment has signed a two-game development deal with South Korean studio Leanup.

The companies will do-develop and publish the new games which will be released on mobile, PC and console.

Light on details

Specific details on the titles weren’t revealed, though one is said to be based on a “beloved fairy-tale” while the other is described as an “action-packed Wuxia-themed adventure”.

The titles will be written by author Steven-Elliot Altman. He’s previously written for games including Wooga-developed Pearl’s Peril and JoongWon Games’ 9Dragons.

Throwback said it aims to release the two games by the end of 2018.

Throwback Entertainment is a developer and publisher based in Toronto, which previously acquired around 150 titles from Acclaim Entertainment.. Its portfolio of games includes the likes of Extreme G Racing, Gladiator: Sword of Vengeance and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 15th, 2018

India's Nazara partners with Indonesia's Touchten to publish mobile games in the Middle East

News May 10th, 2018

Kongregate gets first international expansion with Montreal office

News Apr 25th, 2018

Game Insight taps up Tamatem to publish Airport City in the Middle East and North Africa

News Apr 25th, 2018

Tencent to publish new Magic: The Gathering games in China

Interview Mar 15th, 2018

Flaregames sets its sights on solving China's publishing problems with Yeahmobi partnership

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.