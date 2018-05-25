Canada’s Throwback Entertainment inks co-development deal with South Korea’s Leanup

Canadian developer Throwback Entertainment has signed a two-game development deal with South Korean studio Leanup.

The companies will do-develop and publish the new games which will be released on mobile, PC and console.

Light on details

Specific details on the titles weren’t revealed, though one is said to be based on a “beloved fairy-tale” while the other is described as an “action-packed Wuxia-themed adventure”.

The titles will be written by author Steven-Elliot Altman. He’s previously written for games including Wooga-developed Pearl’s Peril and JoongWon Games’ 9Dragons.

Throwback said it aims to release the two games by the end of 2018.

Throwback Entertainment is a developer and publisher based in Toronto, which previously acquired around 150 titles from Acclaim Entertainment.. Its portfolio of games includes the likes of Extreme G Racing, Gladiator: Sword of Vengeance and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls.

