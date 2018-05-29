News

PUBG Corp sues Epic over Fortnite Battle Royale

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The developer behind Playerunknown's Battlegrounds PUBG Corp has filed a lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games.

The Korea Times reports that the Bluehole-owned firm filed an injunction citing alleged copyright infringement against Epic Games in January.

This isn't the first time that Epic and PUBG Corp have butted heads; the latter released a statement last September detailing its issues with the former's use of battle royale in Fortnite.

This seemed to be down to the fact that Playerunknown's Battlegrounds was built on Epic's Unreal Engine 4, with PUBG Corp implying that the middleware firm also developing its own battle royale game constituted a conflict of interest.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

