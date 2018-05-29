PUBG Corp sues Epic over Fortnite Battle Royale

The developer behind Playerunknown's Battlegrounds PUBG Corp has filed a lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games.

The Korea Times reports that the Bluehole-owned firm filed an injunction citing alleged copyright infringement against Epic Games in January.

This isn't the first time that Epic and PUBG Corp have butted heads; the latter released a statement last September detailing its issues with the former's use of battle royale in Fortnite.

This seemed to be down to the fact that Playerunknown's Battlegrounds was built on Epic's Unreal Engine 4, with PUBG Corp implying that the middleware firm also developing its own battle royale game constituted a conflict of interest.

