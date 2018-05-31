News

Chinese games publisher iDreamSky plots Hong Kong IPO

Senior Editor

Chinese mobile games publisher iDreamSky is set to go launch an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company could raise as much as $300 million from the flotation.

The move comes two years after the company delisted itself from the US NASDAQ in 2016, which itself occurred just two years after it originally went public.

The company launched its original IPO in 2014 and raised around $115 million. Should its relisting go as planned the $300 million figure would mark a substantial increase.

Reach for the sky

iDreamSky has published a number of games in the Chinese market including SYBO’s Subway Surfers, Imangi Studios’ Temple Run 2 and more recently Playrix’s Gardenscapes and Sviper’s Wild City Rush.

In 2017 the publisher acrrued $277 million in revenue and around a $37.5 million profit. It also had a monthly active userbase of 122.2 million in 2017, with the number of mobile paying users standing at six million.

Currently another Chinese mobile games publishing giant, Tencent, holds a 20.65 per cent stake in the company and is one of its largest shareholders.

