Meet games services company MoGi Group at GDC 2018 in San Francisco

European-based video games services company MoGi Group recently announced its attendance at this year’s Games Development Conference (GDC) in San Francisco with partners SQS Group and Testbirds.

MoGi Group, specialists in bespoke, scalable video games service packages, will be present throughout GDC 2018 from March 19th to 23rd at the Moscone Convention Centre scheduling one-to-one meetings and consultations on its entire suite of gaming services.

Established with humble beginnings in 2007, MoGi group has quickly become one of the leading multi-discipline service vendors in the gaming industry.

Powered by an overwhelming passion for and understanding of the gaming industry, MoGi Group’s mission is to help bring games of all sizes (from small indie projects to massive global titles) to larger and more diverse audiences across the world using its talents in unrivalled localisation, player support, community management, voice-over recording, and localisation testing.

MoGi Group will be on hand throughout GDC 2018, with testing and compliance partners SQS and Testbirds, to meet with developers and publishers alike to discuss how an expert services package can help bring the gamer’s experience to a whole new level.

The diverse range of services offered by the trio are proven to have a myriad of benefits to the development and post-release process of any game – from the largest console or PC-based IPs to casual, online and mobile games. MoGi Group’s talents lie in increasing audience numbers worldwide through localization in over 40 languages, bringing games to wider and more diverse markets.

Its ability to meet the tightest deadlines ensures games can be released in a vast combination of languages simultaneously. Its outstanding player support and community management services also keep players engaged and playing for longer, ensuring maximum exposure and retention through player loyalty.

Always seeking to go the extra mile in helping a game reach its full potential, MoGi Group believes in forging strong partnerships with each and every developer or publisher it works with.

That’s why last year alone MoGi Group’s 90-plus in-house player support team solved over 4.2 million tickets, while 60 million words of gaming content were translated by its 100-strong team of in-house translators.

MoGi Group has lent its experience to over 600 partners globally, including household names like TellTale Games, Epic Games, NCSoft, Tripwire Interactive, Konami, and Capcom, to name only a few.

Outsourcing key specialist services, as many of MoGi Group’s numerous clients can attest to, is a tested and proven way to maximise efficiency and take the stress and strain out of what can otherwise be an arduous diversification process.

For many developers and publishers, a step into the world of translation or community support and development is an unnecessary and complex distraction, taking the focus away from making great games.

Forming a partnership with an experienced and multifaceted service provider allows developers to keep their focus on what they do best, as well as save valuable time and money.

Now in its 32nd year, the Games Development Conference (GDC) is the largest gathering in the world for video games industry professionals.

Attracting over 25,000 developers, service providers, and industry experts from all across the globe, GDC has become the place for professionals to gather to exchange ideas, make new discoveries, forge partnerships, hear important industry announcements, and help carve out the direction of the video games industry for the proceeding years.

Growing year on year, GDC 2018 is set to feature over 500 lectures, tutorials, panels, and round-table discussions on every aspect of the games industry.

MoGi Group are currently taking bookings for one-to-one meetings and consultations with SQS Group and Testbirds on-site at booth 2103 (listed under SQS Group) in the centre’s South Hall for the duration of the conference – prior booking is advised for all consultations as slots in the past have filled up quickly.

An initial consultation could well be the first step in introducing your next big title to the world with an experienced, knowledgeable partner to help guide the way.

Meet MoGi Group at GDC 2018 at booth 2103 at the South Hall of San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Centre from Monday March 19th to Friday March 23rd and prepare to take your games to the next level.

Bookings for meetings and consultations are available from philip.morris@mogi-translations.com. Lots more information on all things MoGi Group available now at www.mogi-translations.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.