Comment & Opinion

Drive mobile app traffic with app store optimisation

Drive mobile app traffic with app store optimisation
By

A key aspect of getting your game or app discovered on mobile marketplaces is the art of app store optimisation.

This is a way to get users to your page for free or at little cost with services providers such as AppCPI.

Using the right keywords in your description, game title and tags can help put your game in front of users by pushing it up the app store search rankings

This is all based on what consumers are going to type into the search bar on the app store. The more popular the term and relevant to your app the keywords are, the more app store page visits you stand to get.

And ultimately from this, you stand to get more of those all important downloads.

With paid user acquisition costs rising substantially over the years, a trajectory that is continuing upwards, it’s important to ensure you’re making the most out of ASO to reduce that cost.

AppCPI offers to do these services for developers on the App Store in order to best maximise your listing’s effectiveness.

It aims to help drive traffic through the right keywords - ones that garner that high search volume and are the most relevant to your app - in order to reach the users you want to find on the App Store. AppCPI also helps with top chart rank optimisation too.

By helping drive these installs and moving games up the charts, AppCPI says it can deliver even more eyes to your game page.

It has helped large mobile games publishers and small start-ups with soft launches and full releases in a number of countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and US, to name just a few.

The company’s services are available to app and games developers and publishers all over the world.

For more information about AppCPI’s services visit the official website.


Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jan 29th, 2018

How to get to the top of the App Store

News Dec 16th, 2016

Priori Data launches new app store optimisation tool

Interview Oct 18th, 2016

Why keywords are crucial for your app store optimization strategy

1 Marketing Oct 17th, 2016

Mobile Games University - ASO 101: How to make the most out of your app store keywords

2 Interview May 24th, 2018

Why Playtika has created a warchest to invest up to $400 million in companies around the world

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.