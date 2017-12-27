The five biggest games that failed to leave soft launch in 2017

2017 started out with a pretty interesting announcement, as PC-focused developer Hi-Rez Studios announced it was bringing its popular MOBA, Smite, to mobile in the form of Smite Rivals.

Revealed in January 2017 at Hi-Rez's expo in Atlanta, the game shared a lot in common with Supercell's smash-hit Clash Royale - players battled in 1v1 real-time PvP fights and sent units down lanes to battle and destroy the opponents' tower.

It had two big differences, however. For one, it had the Smite IP behind it, with its own set of characters and worlds. And it also threw in a third lane to liven up the action.

Looking good

Everything seemed to be going well. lead designer Brian Grayson spoke excitedly about its design and how he was sure the game's eventual community would help push it into the world of esports.

"I think the gameplay totally caters to it," he told us.

"And we know esports really, really well. I wouldn't be surprised if we go that direction and we get behind it."

Radio silence

But after the initial reveal and the launch of a beta signup, the project went mostly silent.

Jump forward to March 2017, and suddenly Smite Rivals was put on hold and its development team was moved over to PC CCG Smite Tactics.

What happened to Rivals? Hi-Rez simply said that "the game needed significant additional development before releasing" and it was focusing on Tactics for the time being.

Strike back

It's not all doom and gloom, however. The developer returned to mobile later in 2017, this time with its other IP in tow.

Its new mobile project is Paladins Strike, a mobile MOBA that aims to bring the studio's hero shooter to a smaller screen and with a completely different setup.

Paladins Strike has also cleared one of its first hurdles and soft-launched in several countries, so it's looking likely that it will launch some time in 2018.

Smite Rivals might not be dead yet - but don't cross your fingers for news on it any time soon.