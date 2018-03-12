Mobile game jobs weekly: Nordeus makes string of key hires, Gameloft to close Madrid studio, 80-plus EA Mobile vacancies

Welcome to our new regular weekly article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers in the mobile games industry.
We’ll also be linking to handy jobs-related articles and identifying the top job opportunities in the sector.
Check out last week's big movers and vacancies here.
Movers, shakers and job opportunities
Don’t forget you can check out our official jobs board for vacancies in the mobile games business. We’ve also published a list of companies currently hiring, which we update each month, available right here.
Serbia-based Top Eleven developer Nordeus has made a string of hires to its executive and senior teams.
The recruitment drive has been spearheaded by the company’s appointment of ex-Jet.com VP head of talent Caralyn Cooley as its chief people officer in May last year.
Cooley has been responsible for recruiting new staff, which includes seven senior hires over the last year as the studio ramps up work on new projects.
Recent hires include: Executive producers Andy Norman, Joe McDonagh and Dave Thompson, game art director Harvey Parker, marketing art director Carsten Biernat, marketing lead Lucian Cotreanti and head of PR Gareth Arculus.
UK studio Reality Clash has brought in PlayStation veteran Anthony Bray to head up its operations department ahead of its upcoming augmented reality mobile combat game Reality Clash.
Bray was previously on the team that launched PlayStation in Europe, while more recently he has worked at companies such as mobile games developer Typhon Mobile as project lead, eRepublik Labs as project manager and at Daedelus Partners in a similar role.
His new position will entail focusing on Reality Clash’s online Armoury store and app ahead of its March launch, before overseeing user acquisition, engagement, retention and marketing for the company.
UK developer Space Ape Games is on the lookout for a lead cinematic designer to work with both in-development and prototype teams.
Mobile games publisher Tilting Point is hiring a Game Manager to work closely with the company's development partners to design and implement features aimed at monetising, engaging and retaining players.
Are you a student looking for an opportunity in games? Nanobit, the developer of My Story: Choose Your Own Path - one of the hottest interactive narrative games about right now - is hiring for a creative writer at its office in Zagreb, Croatia with a proficiency in English.
Lords Mobile developer I Got Games (IGG) is after a senior game designer to work at its office in Fuzhou, China.
German developer InnoGames wants a new head of art who will be responsible for the overall art production framework of the fast-growing company.
3
The week's big recruiters
Here we link to a selection of the current big recruiters in the mobile games space.
The mixed reality start-up with big plans (it's raised in the region of $2.3 billion to date) has well over 100 job vacancies available as it sets its sights on world domination.
Voodoo
Voodoo is one of the hottest mobile games publishers in the industry right now and regularly has multiple titles in the top download charts. Its currently on the lookout for 11 new employees across development, art, publishing and user acquisition roles.
Miniclip
Another hot mobile games developer and publisher, behind titles such as 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip has 16 roles open in areas such as game design, production, art, engineering and more.
Jagex
The RuneScape developer has been on somewhat of a hiring spree in recent times as it greatly expands its operations - including releasing its hit title on mobile platforms. To that end it has over 30 vacancies across both RuneScape and an unannounced MMO.
EA Mobile
It's no secret that EA runs a rather large operation that has a successful output with games such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, FIFA, Madden and more recently The Sims Mobile. Across its global mobile studios, the company has more than 80 vacancies awaiting applicants.
Around 10 per cent of Snap’s engineering workforce are to lose their jobs, according to two reports.
CNBC says that 100 engineers are being laid off. The move follows smaller rounds of layoffs in Snap’s marketing, recruitment and content divisions, but would be the most significant to hit the company so far.
This follows similar reports from Cheddar, which says that the cuts would have only been announced internally this week.
It adds that the previous layoffs affected only “a couple of dozen” employees, and that the company’s hiring rate was slowed by about 60 per cent last quarter.
In a bizarre announcement, Bethesda has announced that BattleCry Studios is joining the Bethesda family as Bethesda Game Studios Austin.
BattleCry Studios is the Texas-based developer behind the canned team shooter of the same name, and is a developer that was already owned by Bethesda parent firm ZeniMax.
What this means, in practical terms, is unclear - this new Austin outfit might be helping Bethesda's other development studios in Maryland and Montreal with upcoming Fallout or The Elder Scrolls releases, or it could be working on something else entirely.
This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's
privacy policy.
Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?