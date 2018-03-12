Mobile game jobs weekly: Nordeus makes string of key hires, Gameloft to close Madrid studio, 80-plus EA Mobile vacancies

Check out this week's movers and shakers in the mobile games industry right here.

Top Eleven dev Nordeus makes string of key hires from EA, Goodgame, Radiant Worlds and more

Serbia-based Top Eleven developer Nordeus has made a string of hires to its executive and senior teams.

The recruitment drive has been spearheaded by the company’s appointment of ex-Jet.com VP head of talent Caralyn Cooley as its chief people officer in May last year.

Cooley has been responsible for recruiting new staff, which includes seven senior hires over the last year as the studio ramps up work on new projects.

Recent hires include: Executive producers Andy Norman, Joe McDonagh and Dave Thompson, game art director Harvey Parker, marketing art director Carsten Biernat, marketing lead Lucian Cotreanti and head of PR Gareth Arculus.

Nordeus chief people officer Caralyn Cooley

Dots developer hires ex-King head of game franchises as new president

New York-based developer Dots has brought in former King head of games franchises and studio Nir Efrat as its new president.

In the new role he’ll lead the company’s business operations and expansion plans.

He’ll work with company co-founder and new CEO Patrick Moberg who will spearhead the company’s creative direction and brand vision.

During his time at King Efrat worked on IP including Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and Paradise Bay. Prior to King he worked at casino firm 888.com, Nokia and the Israeli Air Force.

Report: Gameloft to close down Madrid studio

French publisher Gameloft is reportedly in the process of shutting down its studio in Madrid with 40 employees set to lose their jobs.

As reported by Vandal, the closing of the Madrid offices will not be immediate as Gameloft is still in the process of working on settlements and contract terminations.

The news comes a month after the publisher was said to have let go of up to 50 members of staff from the same studio.

FarmVille co-creator Mark Skaggs departs Indian developer Moonfrog Labs

FarmVille co-creator Mark Skaggs has left his post as game designer and Indian developer Moonfrog Labs.

As reported by Gamesbeat, Skaggs published two games during his time at the studio including Bahubali: The Game, which racked up 10 million downloads, and celebrity title Alia Bhatt: Star Life.

Skaggs said he was heading back to the US to spend more time with his family.

Mark Skaggs

“The opportunity in India is even more clear than it was two years ago when I joined Moonfrog and I’m still invested in their success going forward,” said Skaggs.

“Working there has been a great adventure that I will always treasure and I wish the team great success in the future. I will be cheering for you guys from Texas. Now, I’m off to my next adventure.”

Reality Clash pulls PlayStation veteran Anthony Bray to head up its operations

UK studio Reality Clash has brought in PlayStation veteran Anthony Bray to head up its operations department ahead of its upcoming augmented reality mobile combat game Reality Clash.

Bray was previously on the team that launched PlayStation in Europe, while more recently he has worked at companies such as mobile games developer Typhon Mobile as project lead, eRepublik Labs as project manager and at Daedelus Partners in a similar role.

His new position will entail focusing on Reality Clash’s online Armoury store and app ahead of its March launch, before overseeing user acquisition, engagement, retention and marketing for the company.

Wargaming UK PR manager Frazer Nash leaves to start up own company

Wargaming UK PR manager Frazer Nash has left the World of Tanks developer after eight years and set up his own company.

During his time at Wargaming he helped for a number of partnerships with museums, resulting in the building of the Education Centre, the Dornier 17 exhibition at the RAF museum and more.

Now he’s started his own company offering services in PR for games firms and companies in other sectors.

One of his first new clients is My.com, for whom he will handle the publisher's UK PR.