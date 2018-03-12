17 exclusive fireside chats from Pocket Gamer Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018 was bigger and badder than ever.

Conference content was fresh and innovative, with major players including Jagex, Gram Games and Space Ape Games taking center stage

The conference was attended by nearly 2,000 industry professionals from over 50 countries. And while the conference may be over, key insights from top developers are long-lasting.

Candid interviews

At the event PocketGamer.biz teamed up with HyprMX (a leader in brand ad monetisation) to kick off an intimate new interview series with celebrated industry leaders.

These candid one-on-one conversations provide unfettered access to best-in-class strategies, insights and predictions for 2018 and beyond.

This first edition of the fireside chat series includes 17 conversations with executives from Hatch, Game Insight, Bandai Namco, Dirtybit and Seriously, just to name a few. Sit back, take notes and enjoy!

Content highlights include: