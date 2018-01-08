Hot Five

The future of app intelligence, our favourite games of 2017, and the top-performing mobile game stocks

By , Deputy Editor
The future of app intelligence, our favourite games of 2017, and the top-performing mobile game stocks

It was first week back from the Christmas and New Year holidays and what better way to celebrate than by looking ahead and predicting the demise of a part of the mobile games industry.

Our story looking into the future of app intelligence and how companies providing such data may need to evolve in 2018 was our most read article of last week.

Second on our Hot Five list is our own personal favourite games of 2017, with a wide range of choices showing off the best that the mobile games industry offered us last year.

Stocks, soft launch and jobs

Third up, Jon Jordan takes a look at the top-performing stocks of 2017 and notes a couple of surprise performers.

Finally, we look at the games that failed to leave soft launch in 2017 and Michail Katkoff joins Rovio as its new product development manager.

Click the link below to find out more about the stories that caught our readers' eyes over the last week.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

Hot Five Dec 18th, 2017

NetEase's Rules of Survival scores 15 million downloads, Discord clears 87 million users, and King launches a Candy Crush AR lens for Facebook

Hot Five Dec 11th, 2017

5 hottest mobile games stories: Mark Pincus on scale, Stanga Games raises $500,000, and Clash Royale's Olympic spirit

Hot Five Dec 4th, 2017

Mobile Games Awards 2018 finalists, what's happening at MZ, and two PUBG games are coming to mobile

Hot Five Nov 27th, 2017

The making of Homescapes, why Mark Skaggs left Zynga, and how are mobile clones of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds performing?

Hot Five Nov 20th, 2017

How will Peak Games use its $100 million warchest, The Game Awards reveals its nominees, and how to launch a game in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.