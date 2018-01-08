The future of app intelligence, our favourite games of 2017, and the top-performing mobile game stocks

It was first week back from the Christmas and New Year holidays and what better way to celebrate than by looking ahead and predicting the demise of a part of the mobile games industry.

Our story looking into the future of app intelligence and how companies providing such data may need to evolve in 2018 was our most read article of last week.

Second on our Hot Five list is our own personal favourite games of 2017, with a wide range of choices showing off the best that the mobile games industry offered us last year.

Stocks, soft launch and jobs

Third up, Jon Jordan takes a look at the top-performing stocks of 2017 and notes a couple of surprise performers.

Finally, we look at the games that failed to leave soft launch in 2017 and Michail Katkoff joins Rovio as its new product development manager.

Click the link below to find out more about the stories that caught our readers' eyes over the last week.