Hot Five

Glu soft-launches new IP, student Roblox dev finds big success, and Mobile Legends faces off with Arena of Valor

By , Senior Editor
Glu soft-launches new IP, student Roblox dev finds big success, and Mobile Legends faces off with Arena of Valor

Everyone’s heard of Tencent’s monster success Arena of Valor (Honor of Kings), but have you heard of Mobile Legends?

Lesser-known than Tencent’s MOBA, Mobile Legends has still managed to quietly outgross it across a number of territories. While not on the revenue-generating level of Arena of Valor, its ability to compete in various territories caught our readers’ attention as the hottest story over the last week.

Second on our Hot Five was our interview with a student developer in Roblox, whose The Sims-like game within-a-game Welcome to Bloxburg has racked up more than 160 million play sessions.

Titan World, Lineage 2 and The Sims Mobile

Elsewhere, Glu Mobile has soft-launched a brand new strategy IP called Titan World, revealing the US publisher is testing out new genres with a title that’s vastly different to its hits like Design Home, Covet Fashion and its celebrity-led past.

Also on our Hot Five is the news that Lineage 2: Revolution generated $924 million in its first 11 months, and The Sims Mobile has quickly topped the download charts after finally breaking out of soft launch last week.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five Mar 5th, 2018

Zynga targets Indian mobile market, a fresh start for Glu, and big changes at Rovio

Hot Five Feb 26th, 2018

Mobile PUBG games are killing it, Small Giant raises $41 million, and the irony of Supercell's financials

Hot Five Feb 19th, 2018

How NetEase's mobile PUBG-likes are performing, HQ Trivia eyes $15 million funding, and KamaGames on Facebook Instant Games

Hot Five Feb 12th, 2018

Next Games soft-launches The Walking Dead: Our World, Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Blast Island, and RewardMob partners with Waves

Hot Five Feb 5th, 2018

Honor of Kings makes $1.9 billion, Supercell invests in Trailmix, and Will Luton on emotional intelligence

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.