Glu soft-launches new IP, student Roblox dev finds big success, and Mobile Legends faces off with Arena of Valor

Everyone’s heard of Tencent’s monster success Arena of Valor (Honor of Kings), but have you heard of Mobile Legends?

Lesser-known than Tencent’s MOBA, Mobile Legends has still managed to quietly outgross it across a number of territories. While not on the revenue-generating level of Arena of Valor, its ability to compete in various territories caught our readers’ attention as the hottest story over the last week.

Second on our Hot Five was our interview with a student developer in Roblox, whose The Sims-like game within-a-game Welcome to Bloxburg has racked up more than 160 million play sessions.

Titan World, Lineage 2 and The Sims Mobile

Elsewhere, Glu Mobile has soft-launched a brand new strategy IP called Titan World, revealing the US publisher is testing out new genres with a title that’s vastly different to its hits like Design Home, Covet Fashion and its celebrity-led past.

Also on our Hot Five is the news that Lineage 2: Revolution generated $924 million in its first 11 months, and The Sims Mobile has quickly topped the download charts after finally breaking out of soft launch last week.