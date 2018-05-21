Hot Five

Project Cars coming to mobile, Glu's Design Home inspired revival, and Rumble Stars Soccer

Screeching across the finish line and coming in first place in our Hot Five Grand Prix this week is the news that Project Cars is coming to mobile.

The news comes as series owner Slightly Mad Studios hashed out a deal with South Korean publisher Gamevil.

Taking its spot on the second place podium this week was our chat with Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl, who discussed the company's revenue growth and its plans to get back into publishing.

Rumble Stars, Tencent's margins, and MENA publishing

Elsewhere, Supercell-owned Badland developer Frogmind soft-launched a new free-to-play IP called Rumble Stars on iOS.

Also on our Hot Five is a report that Tencent is against its worst margins ever, and India's Nazara has partnered up with Indonesia's Touchten to publish mobile games in the Middle East.


