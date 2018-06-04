Hot Five

Zynga acquires Gram Games, Jam City job losses, and Voodoo raises $200m

By , Staff Writer
Zynga acquires Gram Games, Jam City job losses, and Voodoo raises $200m

This week in the fair land of mobile games business Zynga made its third and largest acquisition in 14 months with an all-cash $250 million purchase of casual developer Gram Games.

That’s not all either, should Gram hit profitability milestones over the next three years the value of the deal will rise.

Second on our round-up of the hottest stories from the last week was the report that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City has laid off a number of its employees, including those at subsidiary TinyCo.

Investments, downloads, advertising

Elsewhere, Casual mobile games publisher Voodoo has reportedly received a $200 million investment from Goldman Sachs' private equity fund.

Rounding off our Hot Five was the news that Subway Surfers sailed past the two billion downloads mark, and our report about the present and future of ads in the Mobile Games Advertising.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Hot Five May 21st, 2018

Project Cars coming to mobile, Glu's Design Home inspired revival, and Rumble Stars Soccer

Hot Five May 14th, 2018

What makes the Finland games scene special, Space Ape Games on making hits and Idle Factory Tycoon hits 4m downloads

Hot Five May 8th, 2018

Fastlane's rapid success, Facebook Instant Games adds in-app purchases and PUBG’s first week revenues

Hot Five Apr 23rd, 2018

Something's wrong in Finland, Rovio's post-IPO blues, and former Scopely and EA execs head up new studio

Hot Five Apr 16th, 2018

Japanese mobile games trends for 2018, mobile stock winners and losers, and Tencent opens up mini-games platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.