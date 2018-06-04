Zynga acquires Gram Games, Jam City job losses, and Voodoo raises $200m

This week in the fair land of mobile games business Zynga made its third and largest acquisition in 14 months with an all-cash $250 million purchase of casual developer Gram Games.

That’s not all either, should Gram hit profitability milestones over the next three years the value of the deal will rise.

Second on our round-up of the hottest stories from the last week was the report that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City has laid off a number of its employees, including those at subsidiary TinyCo.

Investments, downloads, advertising

Elsewhere, Casual mobile games publisher Voodoo has reportedly received a $200 million investment from Goldman Sachs' private equity fund.

Rounding off our Hot Five was the news that Subway Surfers sailed past the two billion downloads mark, and our report about the present and future of ads in the Mobile Games Advertising.