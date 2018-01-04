Job News

Ex-FunPlus studio lead Michail Katkoff heads to Rovio as product management director

By , Senior Editor

Former FunPlus San Francisco studio lead Michail Katkoff has joined Angry Birds developer Rovio as product management director.

In the new position he’ll play a key role in game development and work with studio heads and product managers on product management best practices.

"The year of live ops"

"It is my pleasure to announce that industry heavyweight, Michail Katkoff, joins Rovio Entertainment as the product management director,” said Rovio SVP of corporate communications and investor relations Rauno Heinonen.

“Michail will take a key role in the development of our next big hit. He will also work with studio heads and product managers to establish principles for efficient product management across the company. Next year is the year of live ops for us and knowledge sharing between teams is key.”

Katkoff previously built up and led FunPlus’ games studio in San Francisco. Prior to that he held roles at Zynga and Supercell, as well as a stint at Rovio between 2012 to 2013 as monetisation manager and executive producer.

Katkoff also runs the Deconstructor of Fun blog where he and other contributors break down the design of free-to-play games.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

