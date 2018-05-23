Job News

Nordeus, Mobile Monsters and Ubisoft Massive vets move to Jagex

Nordeus, Mobile Monsters and Ubisoft Massive vets move to Jagex
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Cambridge games developer Jagex has made a number of creative and production hires.

Daryl Clewlow (main image, left) comes on board as senior director of art having previously worked at Nordeus, NaturalMotion and Rebellion.

But wait, there's more...

Meanwhile, Matt Higby (middle) has been hired as design director having previously worked at Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment on projects including The Division. Prior to that he worked at Sony Online Entertainment.

And finally, there's a new executive producer on RuneScape - Julian Huehnermann (right), who joins having worked at German mobile firm Mobile Monsters.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 8th, 2018

Former Zynga, Naturalmotion and Multiplay vets head to Runescape developer Jagex

Job News Nov 28th, 2017

RuneScape developer Jagex explores investment opportunities with new senior hires

Job News Jul 6th, 2017

NaturalMotion’s head of talent acquisition Peter Lovell returns to Jagex

News Jan 27th, 2017

Jagex's Phil Mansell becomes acting CEO as Rod Cousens departs

Job News Jan 11th, 2016

Jagex now hiring for marketing, art, and product management roles at its Cambridge HQ

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.