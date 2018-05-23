Nordeus, Mobile Monsters and Ubisoft Massive vets move to Jagex

Cambridge games developer Jagex has made a number of creative and production hires.

Daryl Clewlow (main image, left) comes on board as senior director of art having previously worked at Nordeus, NaturalMotion and Rebellion.

But wait, there's more...

Meanwhile, Matt Higby (middle) has been hired as design director having previously worked at Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment on projects including The Division. Prior to that he worked at Sony Online Entertainment.

And finally, there's a new executive producer on RuneScape - Julian Huehnermann (right), who joins having worked at German mobile firm Mobile Monsters.

