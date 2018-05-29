Job News

Finnish start-up Space Nation snags ex-NASA astronaut Gregory Johnson as chief space officer

By , Senior Editor

Ambitious Finnish start-up Space Nation has recruited former NASA astronaut Gregory Johnson as its chief space officer.

The idea behind Space Nation is to train and find potential astronaut’s from the public through its Space Nation Navigator app. The company will then select players to become real-life astronauts, at first sending them into lower orbit next year, but with plans to go further after that.

Johnson will advise the company on the development of its astronaut program and potential missions to the International Space Station. Johnson has spent a total of 32 days in space, including time on the ISS himself.

Earlier in May Space Nation invited influencers to its first training session in Iceland, which Johnson also joined in.

"Democratise space"

"I first heard about Space Nation about 18 months ago and became fascinated by their approach and aim to democratise space,” said Johnson.

“I know how that I was extremely fortunate to have been selected astronaut and get the opportunity to fly in space. Going through the astronaut training program has taught me so much and being in space seeing the Earth from above is a life changing experience.

“An experience we hope to be able to share with people on Earth no matter where they are, through the Space Nation Astronaut Program."

Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

