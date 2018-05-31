Job News

Nitro Games appoints former head of Rovio Stars as COO while CMO departs

Nitro Games appoints former head of Rovio Stars as COO while CMO departs
Medals of War developer Nitro Games has named former Rovio GM Jussi Immonen as its new COO.

Immonen has more than 15 years of experience in marketing and management positions from companies Rovio, Nokia, RealNetworks, Mr. Goodliving and Chat-Republic Games.

In his position as general manager, head of Rovio stars studio Immonen was responsible for Rovio Stars publishing business and games business of externally produced titles.

In and out

Meanwhile, CMO Mikko Kähärä has parted ways with the company due to personal reasons as it restructures its marketing functions.

“I’m happy to welcome Jussi Immonen to join our story. With these changes in our management, I’m positive we’re bringing our capabilities to a new level, especially in self-publishing,” said Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tähtinen.

“During last five years Immonen has been launching and operating more than ten free-to-play games, and this brings a ton of valuable experience for us. I’m also positive that what we’ve built so far is a good basis for him to continue working on.”

