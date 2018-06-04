MZ CEO Gabe Leydon leaves Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire developer

As a prominent figure in the games industry, Mr. Leydon has had speaking engagements at high-profile industry conferences such as the Games Developers Conference, MobileBeat, Casual Connect, and Inside Social Apps and has been featured in the media with such publications as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, TechCrunch and VentureBeat.

Prior to co-founding Addmired, Mr. Leydon spent seven years in the coin-op arcade business at companies such as Atari, Tsunami Visual and Global VR. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Leydon designed, from concept to completion, the “America’s Army” arcade game, the very first arcade game designed for the U.S. Army. With support from the Pentagon and the U.S. Armed Forces, Mr. Leydon launched a successful advertising campaign with a 24/7 running commercial for the Army in highly trafficked areas such as movie theaters and arcades.

Under Mr. Leydon’s direction, Machine Zone has changed the face of mobile gaming with its most recent game, “Game of War – Fire Age”, a real-time mobile massively-multiplayer online game and parallel chat-speak translation application that translates over 40 languages for its players in real-time, connecting game players around the globe at the same time in a single virtual universe.

Gabriel Leydon co-founded Machine Zone (formerly known as Addmired) and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since January 2008. Mr. Leydon is the company’s visionary and overseas product design, monetization, recruiting as well as all levels of operations.

MZ CEO Gabe Leydon is leaving the Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire developer 10 years after he founded it.

Leydon is departing to head up MZ’s technology platform Satori as a standalone business. It's not clear how MZ will be involved in the business moving forward, if at all.

That tech appears to have evolved from when it was originally launched, now pitched as a real-time messaging platform that is being paired with blockchain technology.

New boss

Replacing Leydon as CEO of MZ is Kristen Dumont, who has served as the firm’s COO since 2015.

MZ CTO of Games Vincenzo Alagna meanwhile has been appointed as president of games.

“One of MZ’s core strengths is our ability to transform and innovate, and this transition will be no different,” said Dumont.

“MZ is an incredibly strong tech company, fueled by the most talented engineers, developers and creatives in the industry. I’m excited to have Vincenzo step up as president of games, as he is uniquely positioned to continue building upon MZ’s success in creating games that engage players on a global scale.”

Leydon added: "Kristen is one of the most talented executives in the Valley and has already proven her ability to handle the company’s complex operations, so I know she’ll be a strong leader for MZ’s core business.

“My passion has always been in the real-time technology that we’ve developed through MZ’s games and smart cities platform. I’m excited to focus on what Satori can do when paired with blockchain technology.”

MZ has made billions of dollars in the mobile games market thanks to just a handful of titles, namely Game of War, Mobile Strike and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.

The company’s harsh monetisation practices have proven controversial in some quarters, but this hasn’t stopped players spending big.

Recently the company began a recruitment drive looking for more than 70 staff, suggesting a brand new game could be in the works.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.