Job News

Lightneer names new CEO, cancels Big Bang Legends

Lightneer names new CEO, cancels Big Bang Legends
By , Senior Editor

Finnish educational games developer Lightneer has named former EA and PopCap exec Mark Cochraneas its new CEO.

Previous incumbent and company co-founder Lauri Jarvilehto has moved into the role of chairman.

Jarvilehto said he made the decision to vacate the role of CEO as he has “never been driven enough by things like business growth or KPIs”.

Jarvilehto will continue to be the studio’s liaison with its academic partners as well as taking on some other roles within the company.

Debut game shelved

Cochrane has been Lightneer’s CEO since February. Recently the studio took the decision to can its debut educational game Big Bang Legends and removed it from the app stores on May 25th 2018. It had been in soft launch since November 2016.

“Despite the positive feedback and support from players and partners around the world, it was proving hard to reach the quality standards set by the Lightneer team,” read a statement.

“These kinds of decisions are never easy, but we feel it's best to learn from the experience and put our efforts into making new great games that inspire learning.”

The studio is sticking around however and is currently working on a new project.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 2nd, 2016

Making the case for the next generation of learning games

News Aug 16th, 2017

Lightneer secures $5 million seed funding round to prep for launch of Big Bang Legends

News Sep 14th, 2016

Finnish educational games developer Lightneer secures €2.8 million funding as Peter Vesterbacka joins studio

1 Comment & Opinion May 23rd, 2017

Finland's games industry growth is slowing - but a new generation of students could help boost it once again

Job News May 2nd, 2017

PlayRaven recruits Eero Pöyry as new Development Director

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.