10 days left to submit your game to the IMGA Global

There are just 10 days left to enter your game for the International Mobile Gaming Awards Global.

The competition is open to mobile, AR, and VR games published in 2017 or at least downloadable in a playable form.

The deadline for entries is January 1st 2018.

World's finest

Once submissions are in judges will whittle down the entries to a final shortlist that will be announced on February 19th 2018.

The winners will then be revealed at the IMGA Global award ceremony in San Francisco on March 20th 2018.

Developers with an eligible game can enter the competition for free via the IMGA website.