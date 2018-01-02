News

TIGA CEO Richard Wilson receives OBE

By , Senior Editor

TIGA CEO Richard Wilson has been appointed an Officer of the British Empire in the New Year 2018 Honours List.

Wilson has led the UK games industry trade body for almost 10 years. He was a key supporter in the campaign for tax breaks for the UK games sector, which were finally announced and made available by the government in 2014.

As well as CEO of TIGA, Wilson also serves as a director of Creative Skillset’s Video Games Skills Council, is a director of the European Game Developers’ Federation, is a visiting professor at the University of Portsmouth and is a vice president of UK charity SpecialEffect.

Big ambitions

“It is a privilege to serve as CEO of TIGA,” said Wilson.

“I would like to thank the TIGA Board, the TIGA team and the TIGA network for giving me the opportunity to serve the video games industry. At TIGA, my focus, objective and ambition has been to make the UK the best place in the world to develop games.

“I would like to thank those MPs, civil servants and policy makers who have worked with me over the years to have an impact and influence on policy and so strengthen our industry.

“I hope to continue to change, improve and enhance the environment for our sector in order to benefit TIGA members, the games industry and the wider UK economy.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

