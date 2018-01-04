News

Mind Candy's 2016 revenues fell to $4.65 million as mobile sales dropped by 90%

Mind Candy's 2016 revenues fell to $4.65 million as mobile sales dropped by 90%
By , Deputy Editor

Mind Candy's revenues fell to £3.43 million ($4.65 million) in 2016 as it struggled to maintain its presence on mobile.

The biggest drops in revenue came from its mobile sector, which generated just £266,242 ($360,000) for the year. This fell from £3.03 million ($4.11 million) in mobile revenues generated in 2015.

The company's overall loss for 2016 came to £6.16 million ($8.35 million), an improvement on its loss of £10.4 million ($14.1 million) in 2015. This is largely due to huge staff cuts, which saw three-quarters of the team made redundant in 2016. Mind Candy currently employs 22 people.

A monster climb

It is important to note that these figures are from 2016. 2017 has seen Mind Candy continue efforts on its mobile game Moshi Monsters Egg Hunt, its customisable Petlandia series, and the launch of a new app called Moshi Twilight Sleep Stories.

The company raised $1.5 million in investment and negotiated an extension on an $8.1 million loan in April 2017. It then secured an additional $1 million in November 2017.

CEO Ian Chambers has stated in an interview with PocketGamer.biz that the company has more investment already lined up for 2018. When asked if these smaller investments were stopgaps to keep the company afloat, Chambers replied, "who would invest money in a company that's failing?"


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

Interview Nov 29th, 2017

"Who would invest money in a company that's failing?": How Mind Candy plans to build itself back up

News Nov 20th, 2017

Mind Candy secures additional $1 million from existing investors to stay afloat

News Apr 11th, 2017

Mind Candy averts bankruptcy with two-year loan extension and $1.5 million funding

News Nov 4th, 2016

Mind Candy’s last chance? London studio rolls the dice on Moshi Monsters relaunch

Feature Jul 22nd, 2014

Surefire in Shoreditch: East London is flying the flag for the UK dev scene, says Mind Candy

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.