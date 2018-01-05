News

Developers on the App Store earned $26.5 billion in 2017

Developers on the App Store earned $26.5 billion in 2017
By , Deputy Editor

Developers on the App Store earned $26.5 billion in 2017 representing a 30% increase on their earnings in 2016.

Sales in the last week of the year broke records, coming in at $890 million. Apple also revealed that the App Store is off to a strong start in 2018, generating $300 million on January 1st alone.

Pokemon Go saw a resurgence on December 21st following the addition of ARKit functionality, and hit the top of the store's charts. The App Store now boasts over 2,000 apps and games with ARKit functionality.

Thrilled

"We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," said Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller.

"We want to thank all of the creative app developers who have made these great apps and helped to change people’s lives."

The App Store generated $240 million in sales on January 1st 2017. At the time, it was the top-grossing day in the store's history.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Dec 6th, 2017

Apple launches stripped-back pay-per-install Search Ads Basic service in the US

Feature Jun 13th, 2017

A handy guide to what the changes in iOS 11 mean for mobile developers

News Jun 1st, 2017

Mobile developers generate over $70 billion in App Store revenues

News Apr 11th, 2017

Apple could be ending support for 32-bit apps in iOS 11

News Mar 10th, 2017

Apple celebrates indies with launch of 12 new games on the App Store between March 9th and 20th

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.