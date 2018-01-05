Developers on the App Store earned $26.5 billion in 2017 representing a 30% increase on their earnings in 2016.

Sales in the last week of the year broke records, coming in at $890 million. Apple also revealed that the App Store is off to a strong start in 2018, generating $300 million on January 1st alone.

Pokemon Go saw a resurgence on December 21st following the addition of ARKit functionality, and hit the top of the store's charts. The App Store now boasts over 2,000 apps and games with ARKit functionality.

Thrilled

"We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," said Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller.

"We want to thank all of the creative app developers who have made these great apps and helped to change people’s lives."

The App Store generated $240 million in sales on January 1st 2017. At the time, it was the top-grossing day in the store's history.