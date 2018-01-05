Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US

The Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling console of all time in the US after surpassing 4.8 million units sold in 10 months.

The previous record holder was Nintendo's Wii console, which sold four million units in the same timeframe when it first launched.

Nintendo's Switch is also maintaining a high attach rate, with 60% of owners in the US also owning a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and 55% owning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. 50% of Switch users also own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Big boys step up

The company has confirmed support from major third-party developers in the future, including EA, Activision, Ubisoft, Capcom, Sega, Take 2 and Bethesda. EA had previously questioned the appeal of the console, and has so far launched just one game.

"Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favourite games at home or on the go," said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime.

"Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

The Nintendo Switch surpassed 10 million sales worldwide in December 2017. Nintendo is now aiming to sell 20 million units in its 2018 fiscal year.