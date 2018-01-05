News

Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US

Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US
By , Deputy Editor

The Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling console of all time in the US after surpassing 4.8 million units sold in 10 months.

The previous record holder was Nintendo's Wii console, which sold four million units in the same timeframe when it first launched.

Nintendo's Switch is also maintaining a high attach rate, with 60% of owners in the US also owning a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and 55% owning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. 50% of Switch users also own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Big boys step up

The company has confirmed support from major third-party developers in the future, including EA, Activision, Ubisoft, Capcom, Sega, Take 2 and Bethesda. EA had previously questioned the appeal of the console, and has so far launched just one game.

"Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favourite games at home or on the go," said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime.

"Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

The Nintendo Switch surpassed 10 million sales worldwide in December 2017. Nintendo is now aiming to sell 20 million units in its 2018 fiscal year.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

as News Jan 3rd, 2018

Nintendo aims high and forecasts 20 million Switch sales in 2018 fiscal year

as News Dec 12th, 2017

Nintendo's Switch clears 10 million units sold nine months after launching

as News Nov 2nd, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey sells two million units in its first three days of release

News Oct 19th, 2017

Nintendo Switch clears two million units sold in the US

as News Sep 5th, 2017

Nintendo Switch surpasses 1.5 million units sold in Japan thanks to boost from Splatoon 2

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.