UK's Advertising Standards Authority declares King of Avalon ad misleading

By , Deputy Editor

Beijing-based mobile game developer FunPlus Interactive has been ordered by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority to take down an ad for its game King of Avalon due to misleading imagery.

As outlined in the ASA's ruling, FunPlus had been running a promoted post on Twitter advertising King of Avalon in September 2017 when it received a complaint.

The offending tweet used an image of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, a PC and console game by TaleWorlds Entertainment. The ASA argued that this, obviously, does not represent the game being advertised.

Takedown

FunPlus responded to the ruling by saying that it told its advertising agency to stop running the ad, and that it believes the ad has been removed.

"The ad must not appear in its current form. We told Funplus Interactive to ensure that they used imagery which reflected the actual gameplay in their advertising," said the ASA in its ruling.

King of Avalon was, back in November 2016, the top grossing game on the US iPhone charts. The game received an aggressive marketing campaign, even recruiting Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn to be the face of the game in one campaign.


