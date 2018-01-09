News

Netmarble's MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution clears five million downloads in 50 days in the West

By , Deputy Editor

Netmarble's mobile MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution has surpassed five million downloads 50 days after first launching in the West.

The figure was revealed on its English-language Facebook page. The game was originally launched on November 15th 2017.

To celebrate, Netmarble will be giving away special items for free in-game. A new update is also expected to launch soon which adds additional levels to its Tower of Insolence mode.

Going strong

Lineage 2: Revolution got off to a good start when it first launched, entering the top 50 grossing ranks for games in the US and UK. Overall, it reached the top 100 grossing ranks in 47 countries within its first two weeks of release.

This is not quite as good as its South Korea release, where it scored $176 million in its first month. It is believed to have surpassed $100 million in just 18 days in South Korea alone.

The game looks set to carry on its success into 2018, having stayed in the top ten grossing ranks in South Korea fairly consistently since launch. Interest in the West appears to be waning, though it is still a top 100 grossing game.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

