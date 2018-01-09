News

IGDA survey finds developers concerned about job stability and diversity in the industry

By , Deputy Editor

Despite 81% of game developers feeling that diversity in the workplace is at least somewhat important the majority of developers are still white males, according to the IGDA.

The International Game Developers Association has released the results of its annual Developer Satisfaction Survey for 2017, which surveyed 963 respondents between February and March 2017.

The survey found that 81% of respondents felt that diversity in the workplace is "very important" or "somewhat important". 84% felt the same about diversity in the games industry as a whole.

While respondents felt diversity was important, they didn't particularly reflect this. 79% of those surveyed identified as male, and 68% identified as white/Caucasian/European.

Crunch time

14% of respondents claimed that their companies had no policies directed towards diversity or equality, and only 26% said that there was a formal complaint policy in place. A quarter of respondents didn't know if their company had any of these policies in place.

As for actual development, 51% of respondents said that their company has crunch time, while 44% claimed to work long or extended hours. 14% of developers claimed to work 70 hours or more during crunch.

"We're seeing high rates of turnover and concerns about job stability," said IGDA interim executive director Jen MacLean.

"Combined with the lack of support for equality and diversity in the workplace, these results confirm the IGDA's belief that the organization must act to help game developers create fulfilling, sustainable careers."

The full results of the survey can be found on the IGDA's website.


