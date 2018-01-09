News

TIGA survey finds fewer UK games companies looking to grow their business in 2018

TIGA survey finds fewer UK games companies looking to grow their business in 2018
By , Deputy Editor

UK games developers appear to be slowing their growth in 2018 due to concerns about discoverability and limited access to finance, according to TIGA.

The video games trade association has released the results of its Business Opinion Survey 2018, which surveyed 63 businesses in the UK games industry.

The survey found that 68% of respondents were looking to grow their businesses in 2018, down from 88% in the 2017 survey. 30% stated that they would likely keep their workforce at current levels, while 2% thought they would lose some of their staff.

62% of those surveyed said that their business was performing "very well" or "well", down from 72% in 2017. The number of companies optimistic about their future prospects also fell slightly, down from 50% to 46%.

Ups and downs

On a more positive note, 48% of respondents said that the outlook for investment in their business was more optimistic compared to 2017. 70% also believed that economic and business environment in the UK is favourable to the video games industry, up from 64% in 2017.

As for what is impeding success, 38% of respondents pointed to difficulty accessing finance, while 34% suggested discoverability was a big problem. 22% of those surveyed claimed that skills shortages and gaps are the main issue.

"Our industry needs to have access to highly-skilled employees from the EU, EEA and beyond. Currently, EU workers make up 15 per cent of the UK games industry, while 5 per cent come from countries outside the EU," said TIGA CEO Richard Wilson.

"In order to grow and thrive, the UK video games industry will need to continue to recruit talent on a global level."

Wilson received an OBE in the New Year 2018 Honours List. He has led TIGA for almost ten years and has been a key supporter in tax breaks for the UK games sector.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Aug 16th, 2016

Games industry contributes $1.6 billion to UK GDP

News Jan 6th, 2016

Two-thirds of UK developers are optimistic about 2016

News Sep 25th, 2014

Scottish games industry back up to 2008 levels, valued at $160 million

News Jun 23rd, 2014

Gaming paradox: UK games industry expanding and shrinking simultaneously

News Jan 2nd, 2018

TIGA CEO Richard Wilson receives OBE

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.