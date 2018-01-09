News

Ukie partners with law firm Harbottle and Lewis on guide for UK developers looking to access finance

By , Deputy Editor

UK games trade body Ukie has collaborated with law firm Harbottle and Lewis to launch a new guide for developers looking to access finance.

Titled Access to Finance, the guide provides developers with information on numerous routes to gaining finance for their company. This includes advice on how to apply for each kind of funding.

Funding options covered include public funding, such as the UK Games Fund, tax relief schemes and project finance. The guide also includes a section on publishing deals.

So much funding

As well as this, there are guides to crowdfunding and gaining equity investment. There is even a section on the mobile-specific velocity capital funding, which allows developers to borrow against revenues they are expected to make from the App Store.

Ukie last made headlines when it hired a trio of industry veterans back in August 2017 to expand its partnerships, diversity and education. It is also the source, in partnership with Reflection.io, of the weekly UK App Store charts.

The full guide can be found on Ukie's website.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

