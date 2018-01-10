News

Pokemon Go to stop supporting older iPhones and iPads on February 28th

Pokemon Go to stop supporting older iPhones and iPads on February 28th
By , Deputy Editor

Niantic is dropping support for Pokemon Go for older iPhones that are unable to upgrade to iOS 11 on February 28th 2018.

Models affected include the iPhone 5 and 5c, and any iPads from the fourth generation and older. Players will be unable to access their Pokemon Go accounts, PokeCoins, and Bag items on these devices.

The move comes as Niantic has made "improvements to Pokemon Go that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices." This includes the recent addition of AR+ mode, which requires iOS 11's ARKit to function.

Still Go-ing

Contrary to popular belief, there are still people playing Pokemon GO. The game helped Japan's Tottori Prefecture generate $16 million in tourism revenue back in November 2017.

Niantic is now eyeing up a launch in China, with rumours suggesting that NetEase might be helping publish the release. The developer is also working on a new game utilising the Harry Potter IP, along with a reboot of its first game Ingress.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Dec 20th, 2017

Niantic to improve AR functionality in Pokemon GO with ARKit integration

as News Jan 2nd, 2018

Niantic readies Pokemon Go for China launch

as News Nov 30th, 2017

Pokemon GO generates $16 million in tourism revenue for Japan's Tottori Prefecture in three days

News Nov 27th, 2017

Niantic’s Pokemon GO snags BAFTA Children’s Award for best game

News Nov 24th, 2017

Pokemon GO developer Niantic catches $200 million investment

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.