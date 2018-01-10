Pokemon Go to stop supporting older iPhones and iPads on February 28th

Niantic is dropping support for Pokemon Go for older iPhones that are unable to upgrade to iOS 11 on February 28th 2018.

Models affected include the iPhone 5 and 5c, and any iPads from the fourth generation and older. Players will be unable to access their Pokemon Go accounts, PokeCoins, and Bag items on these devices.

The move comes as Niantic has made "improvements to Pokemon Go that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices." This includes the recent addition of AR+ mode, which requires iOS 11's ARKit to function.

Still Go-ing

Contrary to popular belief, there are still people playing Pokemon GO. The game helped Japan's Tottori Prefecture generate $16 million in tourism revenue back in November 2017.

Niantic is now eyeing up a launch in China, with rumours suggesting that NetEase might be helping publish the release. The developer is also working on a new game utilising the Harry Potter IP, along with a reboot of its first game Ingress.