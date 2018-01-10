News

The Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018 schedule is live

The Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018 schedule is live
By

Just under two weeks to go to our fifth Pocket Connects London (January 22nd to 23rd).

About time we shared our toys and let you know what's going on, content wise. And we now have, as you'll see from the conference schedule now online.

Bigger and better

At over 140 speakers and 12 tracks running in three auditoria, plus workshops and copious amounts of fringe activity for PGC alone this represents our biggest PG Connects yet – insightful keynotes, perceptive solo presentations, lively panels, relaxed fireside chats, we have over 100 options to choose from.

Throw in everything else we're doing (see below) and we have the biggest Connects conference, like, ever.

There's still time to join the fun (and you can grab a cheeky 10 per cent off by using code PGBIZ10).

Here's a handy reminder of what we're up to in London:

  • Europe's largest dedicated mobile games industry event and the UK’s premier gaming industry gathering
  • 2,000+ delegates from every corner of the industry – indies, dev studios, publishers, c-level executives, investors, service providers, hardware manufacturers, students, media and more
  • Full international representation with over 55 nationalities in attendance
  • 950+ companies ranging from the biggest names to promising start-ups
  • 230+ speakers with some of the finest minds delivering the sharpest insight from Supercell, SYBO, ustwo, Snap, Playdemic, Grand Cru, Jam City, ESL, Rovio, NaturalMotion, Modern Dream, Scientific Revenue, PlayRaven, Creative Assembly, Reality Clash, Digital Jam, Lightneer, Gram Games, Atomico, PlayFab, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Curve, Jagex, Ninja Theory, Hello Games, Facebook, Amazon, Bithell Games, Square Enix, Sports Interactive, PlayStation VR, Greenpeace, CherryPop Games, nDreams, Resolution Games, AMD, Wargaming and many more
  • A 21-track schedule consisting of 70+ hours of content, from classic topics monetisation strategies, market overviews, industry trends, tech focus, development knowhow and indie success stories to newcomers influencer marketing, blockchain/ICO, company culture, eSports, AR insight and an all-new PC digital gaming programme
  • A bustling expo area showcasing the latest unmissable – and often undiscovered – talent
  • 3 x Indie Pitch competitions set to unearth 'the next big thing’
  • More than 5,000 business encounters through our bespoke meeting system
  • Dedicated and curated publisher/developer and investor/developer meeting sessions
  • Networking-tastic options, from arranged encounters to a fully restructured scheduling to the renowned Global Connects after-party, everything is centred on you making the connections that matter
  • Our very latest addition at the end of Day Two, Mobile Games Awards
  • One ticket, three conferences: Full access to associate conferences XR Connects and PC Connects taking place alongside PGC

Tags:
Joao Diniz Sanches
Joao Diniz Sanches

With three boys under the age of 12, former Edge editor Joao has given up his dream of making it to F1 and instead spends his weekends transforming his living room floor into a venue for hosting increasingly complex Scalextric tracks. When in work mode, he looks after the production (aka the behind-the-scenes magic) of Steel Media's series of conferences.

Related Articles

News Dec 24th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 24: All you need to know about PGC London 2018

News Dec 23rd, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 23: Connects London 2018 is mobile... but also AR/VR/MR... and PC

News Dec 22nd, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 22: Who's coming to PGC London 2018?

News Dec 21st, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 21: The Pitch & Match PGC London 2018 meeting system is live

News Dec 20th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.