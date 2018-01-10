The Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018 schedule is live

Just under two weeks to go to our fifth Pocket Connects London (January 22nd to 23rd).
About time we shared our toys and let you know what's going on, content wise. And we now have, as you'll see from the conference schedule now online.
Bigger and better
At over 140 speakers and 12 tracks running in three auditoria, plus workshops and copious amounts of fringe activity for PGC alone this represents our biggest PG Connects yet – insightful keynotes, perceptive solo presentations, lively panels, relaxed fireside chats, we have over 100 options to choose from.
Throw in everything else we're doing (see below) and we have the biggest Connects conference, like, ever.
There's still time to join the fun (and you can grab a cheeky 10 per cent off by using code PGBIZ10).
Here's a handy reminder of what we're up to in London:
- Europe's largest dedicated mobile games industry event and the UK’s premier gaming industry gathering
- 2,000+ delegates from every corner of the industry – indies, dev studios, publishers, c-level executives, investors, service providers, hardware manufacturers, students, media and more
- Full international representation with over 55 nationalities in attendance
- 950+ companies ranging from the biggest names to promising start-ups
- 230+ speakers with some of the finest minds delivering the sharpest insight from Supercell, SYBO, ustwo, Snap, Playdemic, Grand Cru, Jam City, ESL, Rovio, NaturalMotion, Modern Dream, Scientific Revenue, PlayRaven, Creative Assembly, Reality Clash, Digital Jam, Lightneer, Gram Games, Atomico, PlayFab, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Curve, Jagex, Ninja Theory, Hello Games, Facebook, Amazon, Bithell Games, Square Enix, Sports Interactive, PlayStation VR, Greenpeace, CherryPop Games, nDreams, Resolution Games, AMD, Wargaming and many more
- A 21-track schedule consisting of 70+ hours of content, from classic topics monetisation strategies, market overviews, industry trends, tech focus, development knowhow and indie success stories to newcomers influencer marketing, blockchain/ICO, company culture, eSports, AR insight and an all-new PC digital gaming programme
- A bustling expo area showcasing the latest unmissable – and often undiscovered – talent
- 3 x Indie Pitch competitions set to unearth 'the next big thing’
- More than 5,000 business encounters through our bespoke meeting system
- Dedicated and curated publisher/developer and investor/developer meeting sessions
- Networking-tastic options, from arranged encounters to a fully restructured scheduling to the renowned Global Connects after-party, everything is centred on you making the connections that matter
- Our very latest addition at the end of Day Two, Mobile Games Awards
- One ticket, three conferences: Full access to associate conferences XR Connects and PC Connects taking place alongside PGC
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?