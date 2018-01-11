News

Epic Games, Gram Games, Jagex, Outfit7, Space Ape, Ubisoft, Ian Livingstone and more head new additions for PG Connects London 2018

Epic Games, Gram Games, Jagex, Outfit7, Space Ape, Ubisoft, Ian Livingstone and more head new additions for PG Connects London 2018
By , Senior Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects London is just 11 days away and have we got some big names for you this year.

Taking place on January 22nd to 23rd, we’ve got an array of speakers from across the global industry ready to espouse their knowledge on the masses.

Big names

We’ve got representatives from the likes of Gram Games, Jagex, Epic, Outfit7, Space Ape, Ubisoft and many more all heading to the event.

And there will also be a few YouTubers in the house, including AzzyLand, Kwebbelkop, Josh Pieters and Turps.

There’s still a chance to book your ticket right here (and you can grab a cheeky 10 per cent off by using code PGBIZ10).

For the latest additions to our speaker roster (there are 230+ in total), check out these for size:

  • Mario Viviani, Amazon
  • James Ahn, AppSealing
  • Johan Lofstrom, Chartboost
  • Mark Robinson, DeltaDNA
  • Sitara Shefta, Dream Reality Interactive
  • Joshua Nilson, East Side Games
  • Dan Erhard Olsson, Eldring Games AB
  • Sjoerd De Jong, Epic Games
  • Teut Weidemann, F2P Consultant
  • Morgan Monnet, Facebook
  • Tobias Knoke, Google
  • Can Çakmur, Gram Games
  • Dean Day, Greenlight Games
  • James Hursthouse, Greenstone Initiatives
  • Juhani Honkala, HATCH Entertainment
  • Stephen Hey, HeyStephenHey
  • Phil Mansell, Jagex
  • Nour Khrais, Maysalward
  • Christopher Bergstresser, Mobile Game Executive
  • Elena Vinokurova, MyTona
  • Igor Lautar, Outfit7
  • Robert Kelly, Papaya Mobile
  • Natalie Griffith, Press Space
  • Eyal Chameides, Product Madness
  • Nikolaj Nyholm, RFRSH Entertainment
  • Louis-René Auclair, RocketJump Games
  • John Johnson, Smoking Gun Interactive
  • Alexander Ekvall, Snowprint Studio
  • Andrew Munden, Space Ape Games
  • Jodi Sahlin, Space Ape Games
  • Kalle Vähä-Jaakkola, Space Nation
  • Paul Nunn, SuperAwesome
  • Sam Chandola, V2 Games Inc.
  • Ian Livingstone CBE, Games Industry Legend
  • Rory Mudie, RedBox Mobile
  • Remco Smit, Tapcore
  • Harry Holmwood, The Secret Police
  • Saikala Sultanova, Ubisoft
  • David Helgason, Unity Technologies
  • Jan Chichkovski, Vivid Games
  • Craig Fletcher, Wicked Sick
  • AzzyLand, YouTuber
  • Kwebbelkop, YouTuber
  • Josh Pieters, YouTuber
  • Turps, YouTuber
  • Randy Barenscott, ZPLAY
  • Joyce Xu, ZPLAY

Did you make it this far?

You can check our full speaker line-up right here. For specific timings of the talks over the two days, check out the schedule here.

And don't forget, there's a whole swathe of fringe events taking place, from the Very Big Indie Pitch, XR Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch to Investor Matchmaking, the Global Connects Party and the first ever Mobile Games Awards.

A ticket to PGC will also get you into PC Connects and XR Connects, taking place at the same time.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Dec 20th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet

News Dec 13th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 13: SYBO, Ustwo, Jam City, Grand Cru, NetEase, LVP, Creative Assembly form latest 'speaker reveal' package

News Dec 7th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day Seven: A speakavalanche from Rovio, Bandai Namco, NaturalMotion, Seriously, Nitro Games, PlayRaven, Gfinity, Lima Sky

News Oct 24th, 2017

Smartly, Janeious, AdoptMyGame, War Child join 'Latest PG Connects London 2018 Speakers Vol 1'

News Sep 29th, 2017

Playdemic, Armada, Animoca, Gamevil, Agnitio, Scientific Revenue, Exit Games and Chorus kick off the PG Connects London 2018 speaker roster

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.