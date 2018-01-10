Animation technology firm IKinema signs deal with Nintendo to bring its tech to Switch games

UK-based animation tools developer IKinema has signed a development tools agreement with Nintendo to bring its RunTime technology to the Switch console.

Developers using the Unreal Engine or their own custom engines can now use the technology in their games released on the Switch. It is already used by numerous developers working on Switch titles, including Bethesda, Capcom, and EA.

The RunTime tech allows developers to procedurally animate characters and multi-limbed creatures within games. This means that in-game characters react naturally with dynamically changing elements in the game.

Flick the Switch

"We're thrilled to have signed this license agreement with Nintendo. RunTime's powerfully fast and advanced technology has long thrived serving other popular platforms, catapulting game titles to new heights," said IKinema founder and CEO Alexandre Pechev.

"It makes sense to grant Nintendo Switch game developers access to the same outstanding tech, so they too can create games with life and realism, enabling their players to enjoy advanced interaction and memorable gaming."

IKinema signed a deal with NCSoft back in September 2016 to allow the developer to use the animation technology in its next mobile MMORPG.