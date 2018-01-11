Developers: Book your appointment at the Pocket Gamer Journalist Bar now

There are a thousand reasons to come to Pocket Gamer Connects in London this month.

The networking, the workshops, the panels and talks, the parties. But if you're a developer working on a game, surely one of the most valuable benefits of being at Europe's leading mobile games conference is the chance to meet the press.

"Chance"? Why yes, there is usually an element of chance involved. It can be hard to pin a journalist down, even at a venue like PGC. There'll be 2,000 delegates there on January 22nd and 23rd, and our expert writers, editors and reviewers will be extremely busy.

Show off your games

Fear not. We've taken some of the randomness out of it with our Journalist Bar. This fantastic concept was pioneered at PGC Helsinki last September and went down a treat, so we're rolling it out again in London this month.

It's not a bar in the booze sense; think "Apple Genius Bar". You make an appointment, and we'll ensure there's a member of the Pocket Gamer press team there waiting for you at that time.

Slots are limited though. If you've got a game you want to demo to a Pocket Gamer journalist, go here immediately:

http://www.agreeAdate.com/94856E4864C1B07A0518D6D87D543D84C90E

Pick an available slot, and fill in your details. If you can give us an insight into what type of game you want to show in the box at the end, all the better. Submit your request and we'll confirm.

Then you can sit back and relax, knowing we're there for you.

The Journalist Bar at the last Pocket Gamer Connects event was a roaring hit with indie developers

Please note: you also need to be registered for PG Connects, an appointment is not a ticket to enter the conference and does not guarantee entry. Appointments are first come, first served so if you visit that link and there are no available slots... sorry, bad luck. There will be some walk-in time at the show, with Pocket Gamer staff available on our stand as much as possible. Come by and say hi, you never know, we might have a moment to play your game. If you’re feeling especially confident, you might want to have a bash at formally showing your game to the Big Indie Pitch judges. Hey, you might even be able to contact a member of the press via the event's Pitch&Match system. But that's limited too, and if you can't schedule something, you may just have to try and collar us at the party on Monday 22nd January.