Tekes and Finpro merge to form new Helsinki-based organisation Business Finland

Finnish investment organisations Finpro and Tekes have merged together to form new organisation Business Finland.

As explained in an article on Good News from Finland, the two organisations had already been situated in the same building in Helsinki for over a year. The new organisation brings together 600 experts and over 40 international offices to work on a common goal.

Business Finland is currently running an accelerator program called Gaselli, which specifically trains companies looking for international growth. It will also be looking to develop the field of innovation funding.

Strength of expertise

"The strength of our expertise is often acknowledged and marketed by the media. In the future, we’ll be able to attract new investments that take into account the country’s specific needs for skills and knowledge," wrote Business Finland director general Pekka Soini.

"As a single organisation, we can commit to things such as supportive innovation funding, if this is what companies are after in order to establish themselves in Finland."

Tekes was one of the organisations that contributed to Koukoi Games' $1 million funding round in October 2016. The developer used the money to push into Hollywood IP.