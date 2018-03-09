News

Zynga partners with IGDA to kick off Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars initiatives at GDC

By , Senior Editor

Words With Friends publisher Zynga has partnered with the International Game Developers Association Foundation to help support women getting into games.

The IGDA Foundation is kicking off the the Women in Games Ambassador and IGDA Scholars programmes during GDC 2018 in just over a week.

The partnership is aimed at expanding the organisation’s programmatic outreach to help women find career opportunities in the games industry. It will also help further students’ careers and education through scholarships and access to events such as GDC.

Championing diversity

Women at Zynga, an employee-led body within the publisher that advocates for more women in games, is set to host nearly 60 IGDA Foundation program participants during GDC.

The group will also provide GDC scholarships to six female students from the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Interactive Media and Games Division and Marshall School of Business. As well as getting access to the conference these students will receive career mentorship from the team at Zynga.

“Our goal at the IGDA Foundation is to inspire potential and current developers from all walks of life and around the globe to embark on successful and fulfilling careers within the gaming industry,” said IGDA Foundation executive director Jen MacLean.

“We’re honoured to partner with Women at Zynga, as their mission to empower and support women across the gaming industry aligns with our core values of mentorship, access and advancement for everyone.

"Through our deep partnership with Women at Zynga during this year’s GDC, we’re excited to pair our program participants with a fantastic cross-section of leaders at one of the industry’s leading social game developers.”


