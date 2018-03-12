News

Weekly UK App Store charts: Golf Clash swings back into the top 10 grossing spots

By , Senior Editor

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

Swing when you're winning

Playdemic's Golf Clash shot back into the top 10 grossing rankings on iPhone for the week of February 26th to March 4th. It claimed seventh spot, up 11 positions from 18th the week prior.

In the download charts meanwhile Voodoo had another successful week with Helix Jump rocketing up to first place from 14th the week prior, while other titles Stack Jump and Will it Crush? from the publisher also entered the top 10.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

